A Pittsburgh man is wanted by New Castle police, accused of strangling a cat to death.
City police have charged Farawn L. Owens, 36, after a woman said he killed the cat in front of her at a residence on Brinton Street on Dec. 7.
The woman told police she was looking after the cat for a friend while Owens was at her residence. She said he had made several comments to her about wanting to kill the cat, according to a criminal complaint. The woman said Owens chased the feline and grabbed it as it tried to run upstairs, and he picked it up and strangled it to death in front of her. He then threw it over a wooded hillside outside behind her house, she told police.
Owens is facing one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, and two counts of cruelty to animals. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
