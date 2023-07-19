A North Hill man is wanted by police for a reported assault that broke a man's jaw in the parking lot of Cascade Galleria.
Following a 2 1/2 month investigation, New Castle police on Tuesday charged Octavius Clark, 32, of Highland Avenue, in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred April 29.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Clark, the reported victim told police he was inside the Family Dollar store when an unknown man approached him and started yelling at him. He said the confrontation continued into the parking lot, and the man, later identified as Clark, punched him in the face several times.
Two women who were in the reported victim's car said they possibly knew the attacker to be Clark.
The police were called the next day to the hospital where the victim was being treated for his injuries and saw his eyes were nearly swollen shut. They learned he suffered multiple facial fractures and a broken jaw, the report said.
A manager at Family Dollar provided police with a surveillance video of the verbal argument at the store, and they identified the man's alleged attacker as Clark, the complaint states.
Clark is charged with aggravated and simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The reported Cascade Galleria assault in April occurred weeks after Clark was arrested in two other reported disturbances in March and for reportedly flipping a table in court during his arraignment.
In one of the instances on Feb. 15, Clark, 33, of the 1000 block of Highland Avenue, reportedly threatened courthouse employees and Lawrence County sheriff deputies arrested him outside of the courthouse.
A deputy reported Clark was outside of the building yelling obscenities at other law enforcement officers and at people walking into and out of the courthouse. The deputy reported he also pointed at him and told him he was the devil, according to a criminal complaint.
A district attorney’s detective also reported a common pleas judge summoned him to the third floor outside of the courts because Clark was causing a disturbance in the third-floor court administration office, saying he was going to kill people and call them “devils.”
That incident followed a situation on Feb. 8 when Clark was charged by New Castle police for a disturbance on East North Street at East Street. According to that criminal complaint, Clark reportedly was overheard by a police officer to have been screaming, cursing and yelling threats while walking down the middle of East Street and obstructing traffic.
The officer said when Clark saw him, he swore at him, and when the officer told him to calm down, Clark reportedly screamed louder and cursed, continuing to stand in the road, the report said. He was advised to leave the area and complied. He was charged with disorderly conduct and was issued a summons for court for that offense.
He was charged by the county sheriff’s office with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct in connection with the Feb. 15 courthouse incidents. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the county jail on a $25,000 bond.
According to yet another criminal complaint against Clark, during his Feb. 15 arraignment, he became infuriated and called the detective a liar with expletives.
Several of his cases are pending in the Lawrence County Common Pleas.
District Judge Melissa Amodie advised him to calm down, and as she informed him about his jail bond, he jumped out of his chair and flipped over a steel table in the courtroom, striking the judge’s desk and plexiglass dividers. The noise prompted people from several agencies in the courthouse to run into the court, thinking a gunshot was fired, the complaint states.
He was additionally charged with obstructing the administration of law or other government functions.
He has multiple cases pending against him in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
According to Lawrence County jail records, Clark had been released from jail Nov. 15, 2022, by a judge's order.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
