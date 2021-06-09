A disturbance Sunday night on New Castle's South Side resulted in charges against a man who witnesses say threatened to kill several people with a knife and vandalized property with it.
Thomas J. Talley, 25, of 924 Beckford St., is wanted by the New Castle police following the fracas at a house in the 400 block of Waldo St.
According to a criminal complaint, a man who was at the house on Waldo Street reported that Talley threatened people by waving the knife, saying he was going to kill them, and that he used the knife to slash a tire on his motorcycle. Another witness said Talley jumped on the hood of a car.
One of the men involved in the dispute, which reportedly was over a woman, reported to the police that Talley had been making threats to him on social media and driving through the area trying to instigate fights with him, and he had threatened to go to the Waldo Street house to harm him, the report said.
According to the police report, two other men who were at the house when Talley arrived around 8:30 p.m. reported to the police that Talley arrived in a blue Ford Mustang and shouted obscenities at them. He got out of the car in an alley and waved a knife as he approached them, saying he would kill them both, they told police. He then jumped on the hood of a car owned by one of the men, landing on the front windshield and smashing the glass, the report said.
Talley then approached both men with the knife, still threatening them, they said, and he vandalized the motorcycle.
A neighbor approached Talley and tried to calm him down, and he threatened the neighbor, that he would "beam him out," the report said. Talley then left the area in the Mustang, with two other male passengers who had been in his car during the disturbance, police reported.
Talley is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and two counts of criminal mischief.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He also is wanted for failing to show up in court for three traffic citations that were issued to him on Jan. 14 in an unrelated incident.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
