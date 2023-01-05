A Neshannock Village man is wanted on felony charges after a toddler left in his care reportedly overdosed on suspected fentanyl and cocaine.
New Castle police charged Omareon Deshay Beason, 22, of Neshannock Avenue, following a two-month investigation.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to Beason’s residence around 3 p.m. Oct. 27 for an unconscious 2-year-old boy. They arrived with the New Castle Fire Department paramedic to find the boy’s breathing was shallow and he showed signs of a drug overdose. The paramedic administered naloxone to him and took him to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
Beason told police the child was lying down for a nap and he noticed the boy’s breathing was labored, they reported.
Another boy was upstairs, and police noted the apartment was in deplorable living condition, the complaint states. Hospital officials determined the boy suffered an overdose and he had responded to Narcan. The child was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The hospital reported on Nov. 25 the boy could have died from the exposure to the opioids, and the other child also tested positive for fentanyl.
Police contacted Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, which took emergency custody of the two children. Police reported finding suspected marijuana butts in the apartment.
The children’s mother told police she was working at Edison Manor that day and when she got home around 2:25 p.m., she thought the boy was sleeping on the couch. She noticed his breathing was erratic and called 911, she said. She said Beason was her boyfriend and was left alone with the children, they reported.
Beason is charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
