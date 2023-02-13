A man and his son were walking on wooded property behind their house Saturday evening on the southwest side of New Castle when they stumbled upon an unusual, but alarming, object.
Upon further examination, they discovered it was a suspected human skull, according to a report from the New Castle police.
It was around 5:30 p.m. and was just getting dark at the time of the discovery, and they contacted the New Castle Police Department.
New Castle Chief Bobby Salem said officers and a Lawrence County deputy coroner went to the scene to examine the remains.
“We did confirm it's from a human,” Salem said.
He said forensic testing will be done to try to determine the deceased person's identity. The police believe other remains could possibly be in the area, he said.
“We are conducting extensive searches of the area and are using outside resources,” Salem said.
Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo deferred to the police for comment on the matter.
The resident of the property where it was found affirmed that it occurred, but he would not say anything more about how he and his son discovered it.
The exact location is not being provided, so as to preserve the area and keep people out while police further investigate the matter.
