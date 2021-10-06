An Allegheny County man is facing charges after police found him asleep in his car in a convenience store parking lot.
New Castle police reported that Bradford Lee Ankrom, 37, of Clinton was wanted on a warrant out Beaver County and that he had suspected methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to a convenience store parking lot on Cascade Street around 2:40 p.m. Sept. 25 to check the welfare of a man without a shirt who was sleeping in a blue Audi. An officer reported that Ankrom had a bag containing 27.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pocket, along with a bag containing 3.9 grams of suspected marijuana and a marijuana leaf-shaped gummy.
The officer observed multiple paper folds and a suspected crack pipe on the passenger seat of the car, according to the report.
Police arrested him on the outstanding warrant and had his car impounded. They obtained a search warrant and searched the vehicle on Sept. 29, and recovered $1,409 that was scattered throughout the vehicle, a clear bag containing a suspected controlled substance and multiple folds commonly used for packaging narcotics, the complaint states.
Ankrom is charged with one count each of possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held in the Beaver County jail and a warrant has been issued for him in Lawrence County on the charges related to the convenience store incident.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
