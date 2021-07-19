MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) — A man was shot and killed in western Pennsylvania over the weekend by another man who was later found dead as well, authorities say.
Troopers in Fayette County were called shortly before noon Saturday to a Bullskin Township home and found 34-year-old Chad Lowry of Connellsville deceased, police said.
Police said the suspect, 35-year-old Jeremy Lowry, fled in a truck and was later found dead of what authorities believe to have been a self-inflicted wound.
Police haven't specified the relationship between the two or identified a possible motive. The county coroner's office hasn't provided information about the deaths.
