Jason Lamont Scott was 17 years old when he was accused of shooting to death a security guard outside of Crestview Gardens apartments on New Castle’s East Side on April 11, 1996.
Tried as an adult and convicted in a bench trial of first degree murder, he was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole in 1997. Scott, now 44, has been serving his time in the state correctional institution at Frackville in Schuylkill County. He has recently been moved to the Lawrence County jail to await an Oct. 25 resentencing.
Scott is accused of shooting security guard Eric Upshaw, 25, on April 11, 1996. Another officer was wounded by a third bullet fired.
A series of U.S. Supreme Court rulings pertaining to juvenile offenders serving life sentences prompted another look at Scott’s life sentence.
Whether or not he still serves life in prison, a lesser sentence — or a sentence outlined with a minimum and maximum sentence — will be determined by Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto. Motto will decide whether Scott is able to be rehabilitated, explained Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller, who is prosecuting Scott’s case.
Scott’s defense attorney filed post-conviction relief act appeals that were denied.
Miller, who is not seeking any leniency for Scott, said, “We’ve been in consultation with the surviving family members, including Eric Upshaw’s brother, who are opposed to his parole.”
Miller explained the Supreme Court ruled in a 2012 case a juvenile cannot be sentenced to life if he or she can be rehabilitated.
At that time, there were 2,500 juvenile offenders incarcerated nationally with life without parole. Following the rulings, many petitions were filed by attorneys representing juvenile lifers, Miller said.
A case in 2021, Jones v. Mississippi, ruled there is no finding on the record of a person being permanently incapable of being reformed, only in states where judge has the discretion to hand down a sentence that is other than life. Pennsylvania and eight or nine other states have life sentences for first-degree murder, and the statute does not take into consideration a different status for juveniles, Miller explained.
Scott’s attorney more recently filed petition in court seeking to have his life sentence changed, and the judge ordered an assessment at his counsel’s request. That assessment was performed by a Pittsburgh psychologist, who issued a report saying Scott can’t be rehabilitated based on past behavior in prison, but in the future he might be able to be rehabilitated, Miller said.
She looked at Scott’s jail history and his past behavior.
She found a track record showing during the past 10 years, he has been making efforts toward good behavior, but for 15 years prior, he had not been, Miller said, adding, “The judge took that report and rescheduled sentencing for him.”
One of his post-conviction appeal orders by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, which denied that appeal, described the relevant evidence from his trial.
Scott had gone to Crestview Gardens, now known as Oak Leaf Gardens, to visit a former girlfriend. He reportedly assaulted her and showed her a gun hidden under his shirt and the woman alerted Upshaw, who was on duty as a guard, the paperwork said.
As Scott sat on a chair outside of one of the apartments, Upshaw, accompanied by two other guards, approached him and asked to speak with him privately.
As they walked to the side of a building, Scott became agitated and said he didn’t want to go back to jail.
A crowd of residents gathered and urged the officers to leave Scott alone and urged him to run, the court papers state.
As Scott trotted away from them, Upshaw followed him and as he reached out to touch Scott’s shoulder, Scott turned and fired two shots, hitting Upshaw in the chest.
One bullet bounced off his vest, and the other hit him and entered his lung, then traveled through his heart to his abdomen, killing him.
A third bullet Scott fired wounded a second officer in the left arm. The officer testified that if didn’t raised his arm in front of his chest, the bullet would also have struck him in the chest, the paperwork said.
