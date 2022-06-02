Andrew Mercado tried to withdraw his guilty plea in court Wednesday, but the judge would not allow it.
Mercado, 35, of Ellwood City, accused of yanking an 82-year-old woman out of her car in a West Pittsburg Dollar General parking lot and stealing it, instead will spend 2 1/2 to 5 years in a state correctional institution. That was the sentence handed to him Wednesday by Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
Mercado pleaded guilty May 18 in three separate cases, a year and a day after the May 17, 2021, carjacking incident. He was sentenced for two of the three Wednesday. In addition to the carjacking case, he pleaded guilty to one count of resisting arrest in another case. The charges in the third case, in which he was accused of cutting a woman's throat with a knife, will be dismissed as part of the plea arrangement with the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office.
Mercado told the judge that he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea, saying, in reference to his attorney, "I was misrepresented." He said aloud in court he was trying for a year to get his court-appointed defense lawyer removed from the case.
He was defended by Beaver County attorney Michael Francis Yagercik. Yagercik told the judge on the record in court that Mercado threatened him during Wednesday's proceeding.
The case was prosecuted in court by Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi.
Mercado additionally was sentenced to nine months to 2 years in state prison, concurrent to the larger prison sentence, for the resisting arrest charge.
As part of his sentence in the carjacking case, Motto also ordered Marcado to serve three years of probation following his incarceration, and to repay the woman $331.50 that he stole, and to repay $3,192 to her car insurance company. He also ordered him to undergo mental health treatment, and to have no contact with the victim.
The woman, who was in the courtroom with her family for the sentencing, gave the judge a written impact statement that was kept private and not read aloud court.
The woman told police at the time of the incident Mercado grabbed her and threw her out of her silver Nissan Altima and drove away with her purse inside the car. She landed on the ground, and a witness to the incident identified Mercado from a photograph, according to the police report.
The state police in Beaver County later found the woman's car in a Walmart parking lot in Beaver County, and they caught Mercado leaving the store with a cart filled with stolen merchandise, according to reports.
The state police filed multiple charges against Mercado in connection with that incident, and that case is still awaiting trial in the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas.
