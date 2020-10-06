A man arrested for an armed robbery of the Ellwood City Uni-Mart March 9 is facing time in a state correctional institution.
Brent Adam Hill, 20, whose address is listed as “unknown” in the court papers, pleaded guilty in August to a charge of robbery in the heist. He appeared Monday before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge, who sentenced him to 11/2 to 3 years of state confinement. He was ordered to repay the store $154 in restitution and was ordered to undergo DNA testing. Two other charges against him in the case were dropped as a result of the plea arrangement.
Hill was charged with robbing the store on Sixth Street around 5 a.m. March 9. He demanded money and took a bottle of Gatorade and a package of beef sticks, told the store clerk to have a good day and walked out of the store, according to a criminal complaint. The police identified him by viewing store security tapes of the incident.
Hill has credit to his sentence for 131 days already served and is ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation. He has been in the Lawrence County jail and will be sent to a designated state facility.
When asked if he had any comments for the court, Hill said, “Nothing to say.” No one from the convenience store attended the hearing to offer an impact statement.
Hill was defended in court by assistant public defender Dennis Elisco. Joseph Oliva, assistant district attorney, represented the prosecution.
