Man sentenced in trucking firm theft case

A North Beaver Township man who pleaded guilty in the theft of more than $263,000 from a family trucking company business is facing a state prison term.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox on Thursday sentenced David B. Martin, 74, of 133 Terrace Drive, to 18 months to 4 years in a state correctional institution. Martin initially faced 390 charges that included forgery, theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized access device fraud. He pleaded guilty to four felony counts of forgery.
All of the other charges are dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
The charges were filed by a detective in the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office.
Assistant district attorney Deanna Emerich, who prosecuted the case, explained that Martin’s total restitution due is $135,784, plus $15,000 to an insurance carrier.
That is the amount remaining after he was given credit for $37,500 for signing over his ownership of a feed mill at 1418 E. Poland Ave., to the trucking company; $9,000 for signing over his share of ownership of Martin Trucking Co.; returning a $10,917 Rolex watch; and giving up his interest, valued at $5,000, in a train station he co-owned with his brother.
Martin was represented in court by Lawrence County assistant public defender Dennis Elisco.
According to court documents, Martin was accused of stealing the money after he took over the finances of his brother’s trucking company in Bessemer.
According to a criminal complaint filed in court, Martin had written 52 unauthorized checks from the company’s checking account for his own use, totaling about $61,407 in 2015. He wrote an additional 21 unauthorized checks from the trucking company’s bank account, totaling $72,587, between 2015 and 2016, the complaint alleges.
Martin’s brother, William, and his wife Kathy, owners of the trucking company, made a complaint to the bureau claiming David Martin had taken a large amount of money over a five-year span. They also reported that David Martin had used the company’s credit card to buy a variety of items.
The investigator determined that Martin had made 124 unauthorized transactions on the company credit cards, which totaled about $5,854.37, according to court documents.
The unauthorized purchases, that began in 2012, included multiple fuel and drug store purchases, insurance, golf course fees and golf equipment, hardware store purchases, fines paid to court, airline tickets for family members, charges at a Las Vegas restaurant and charges at Mountaineer Casino.
William Martin told the investigator that David Martin was living in Florida when he took over the business, and that he asked him for a job with the company when he had lost a job in Florida.
Kathy Martin told the investigators that David Martin had purchased a Rolex watch for $10,500 from the Martin Trucking accounts, which she discovered while obtaining all of the company’s financial records, the complaint states.
She reported to the authorities that he also had purchased two vehicles from the company’s checking accounts — a 2007 Ford FreeStar mini van for $10,000 and a 1987 Dodge Dakota truck for $4,500.
