PITTSBURGH — A former Beaver County man has been sentenced in federal court for committing federal hate crimes and related offenses involving numerous severely disabled victims.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh, Zachary Dinell, 29, formerly of Freedom, was ordered to serve 17 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Dinell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, 10 counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and one count of concealing material facts in a health care matter.
According to admissions made during Dinell’s plea hearing, he and co-defendant Tyler Smith were employees of an in-patient health care facility located in New Brighton. Residents there suffered from a range of severe physical, intellectual and emotional disabilities, and required assistance with all activities of daily life, including bathing, using the bathroom, oral hygiene, feeding and dressing. As members of the facility’s direct care staff, Dinell admitted and Smith were responsible for providing daily assistance to residents.
From around June 2016 to September 2017, Dinell further admitted he and Smith conspired to commit hate crimes against the residents because of their actual or perceived disabilities.
Dinell and Smith reportedly punched and kicked and jumped on the residents, rubbed hand sanitizer in their eyes, sprayed liquid irritants, including mouthwash, in their eyes and mouths, and in one instance removed a resident’s compression stocking in a manner intended to inflict pain, according to the court documents.
Several of the assaults were recorded on Dinell’s cell phone. As part of the conspiracy, Dinell acknowledged he and Smith exchanged text messages in which they expressed their animus toward the disabled residents, shared pictures and videos of residents, described their assaults, and encouraged each other’s continued abuse of residents.
Dinell further admitted he and Smith avoided detection by, among other things, exploiting their one-on-one access to residents of the facility and the fact the victims were nonverbal and could not report the alleged abuse.
Due to their physical disabilities, the residents also were unable to defend themselves against the alleged assaults.
As part of his sentence, Dinell is prohibited from seeking employment following his release from prison at any facility that provides care for juveniles, the disabled or both.
“Zachary Dinell committed egregious assaults against some of our community’s most vulnerable members,” said U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. “His victims could not speak up and were forced to suffer in silence. Hopefully, the significant sentence imposed will bring some measure of closure to the victims’ families and serve as a reminder that this Office will continue to seek justice for victims of hate crimes.”
“No one should have to experience the torture and pain the victims in this case went through,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “Mr. Dinell was trusted to care for them. Instead, he targeted them because of their disability. Even worse, the victims were not able to sound the alarm to anyone who could help. This sentencing sends a clear message that individuals like Mr. Dinell will be held accountable for their actions. Protecting the rights of everyone in our communities is among the highest priorities of the FBI.”
The case against Smith is still pending, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The FBI conducted the investigation leading to the indictments in this case.
