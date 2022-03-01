A Wayne Township man accused of trying to burn down his own house will not do any jail time as long as he pays full restitution to the insurance company that paid him for the loss.
Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto on Tuesday ordered 69-year-old Alan R. Daufen to repay $40,791 to American Bank Insurance of Florida, and sentenced him to three years of probation in connection with the May 2, 2017, fire on Portersville Road.
Daufen had pleaded guilty on Feb. 11 to one felony count of arson with intent to collect insurance.
Charges against Daufen were filed in December 2017, after a seven-month arson investigation conducted by the western regional office of the insurance fraud section of the state Attorney General's office.
According to a criminal complaint, the investigators learned a hazard insurance policy on the house had been canceled because of lack of payment.
Fire broke out around 6:45 a.m., and the state police fire marshal determined the blaze had started in the northeast bedroom near a bag of clothing that was on the floor.
Daufen reportedly contacted the insurance company nine days after the fire saying there was a fire in the mud room that was caused by a pile of clothing. He reported smoke and water damage throughout the house, according to the complaint.
An inspector completed an inspection of the house on June 12 based on the claim.
On Sept. 21, a special investigator interviewed Daufen, who said he woke up around 5 a.m. that day and left to get gasoline for his truck, and that the fire department was at his house when he returned, the report states.
According to the complaint, a Wayne Township fire official notified a state police deputy fire marshal that the fire was surrounded by suspicious circumstances. He told investigators he lives near Daufen and was first to arrive at the scene where smoke was coming from the northeast corner of the house, which was closed up. He said a couple of days before the fire, Daufen mentioned to him he fell behind on his mortgage.
The assistant chief said Daufen told him he wasn’t sure what he was going to do with the house and was considering letting the bank take it back, court papers said.
Investigators concluded, based on an examination of the scene and interviewing neighbors and fire personnel, the fire ignited in the bedroom around the bag of clothing. The investigators concluded it had been intentionally set by an open flame exposed to available combustibles. The ignition source was either carried away from the scene or consumed in the fire.
One count each of arson, false or fraudulent insurance claim and theft by deception that were filed against Daufen were dismissed as a result of the plea arrangement.
The case was prosecuted by deputy State Attorney General Jerome Orie. Daufen was represented in court by assistant public defender Darrell Haeberle.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
