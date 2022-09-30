Edward Harold Natzic apologized in court Friday for things he did when he was 14 years old.
Natzic, now 27, pleaded guilty in court on July 15 to one count of indecent sexual assault before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox.
Cox sentenced him Friday to three to four years of supervised probation.
Natzic of Scott Township was charged with raping a 7-year-old girl 13 years ago when he was 14. The girl, now 20, also was in court to tell how the events had emotionally scarred her.
"I'm sorry for what I did," Natzic said. "I was stupid when I was younger. I shouldn't have done what I did."
State police charged Natzic earlier this year in connection with alleged sexual offenses involving the girl, who is related to him, according to a criminal complaint. The female told police Natzic had raped her on multiple occasions when she was younger, the document states.
State police initially charged Natzic with two counts each of sexual assault and incest and three counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old. The remaining charges were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
The victim offered both a verbal and written victim impact statement before Cox in court, saying how she always becomes afraid when someone is behind her and how she doesn't sleep at night.
"The court appreciates your coming in today for the sentencing," Cox told her. When he asked her if she agreed to the plea agreement with the prescribed sentencing, she nodded. When he asked her if she agreed because she did not want to testify before a jury, she said, "yes."
"I understand that," the judge said.
Natzic's sentence includes the specific condition that he have no contact with the victim, directly or indirectly or by social media. He also was ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment, provide a DNA sample because it is a sexual assault offense, and to comply with sexual offender rules.
Natzic was represented in court by assistant public defender Dennis Elisco.
"We think this is a fair and just result, considering the lapse of time," Elisco said, adding that Natzic has been cooperative with the authorities.
Assistant district attorney Deanna Emerich, who prosecuted the case, said after the proceeding that Natzic will not be required to register with the state police under Megan's Law because he was a minor when the reported offenses were committed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.