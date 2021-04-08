Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge crafted what he saw as an appropriate sentence Thursday for a 22-year-old man accused raping a 6-year-old girl when he was about 14 years old.
His sentence for William S. Simmons Jr., a resident of New Castle's Lower East Side, was not without admonishments, or warnings for future good behavior.
"This case is very troubling," Hodge said. "It's extremely unfortunate that (the victim) should have been assaulted like that. The court hopefully has the ability to come up with a sentence with some level of punishment but also some rehabilitation."
He ordered Simmons to serve 1 1/2 to 2 years minus one month in the Lawrence County jail, with credit for 331 days served since his June 2 arrest. After completing his jail term, Simmons will serve five years of probation, Hodge said, adding, that "the court is going to take the unusual step" of ordering there is no parole at the end of the minimum sentence unless a hearing is held and it is deemed appropriate.
Simmons must undergo sexual offender treatment by a local counselor during the term of his probation, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family.
Looking squarely at Simmons, the judge warned him sternly that, "if you violate this, you could be resentenced to a state penal institution. If you screw up, the court will have no hesitation about committing you to state."
Hodge in issuing the sentenced had reviewed a June 21 psychological evaluation of Simmons, along with an impassioned argument from Simmons' attorney, public defender Larry Keith, about the circumstances of the case. He emphasized that Simmons has a mental disability and that he was a juvenile when the incident reportedly occurred, Keith argued in court.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller, who is prosecuting the case, countered that no indication was offered that Simmons did not know what he was doing when the incident occurred.
The girl, now 14, told authorities in a forensic interview last year that Simmons raped her on two separate occasions nearly seven years before at a house in Shenango Township,
The Shenango Township police arrested Simmons and filed charges against him June 2 of rape of a child, rape by force, indecent sexual assault by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and indecent assault of a person younger than 13.
Simmons entered an open guilty plea in court on Dec. 21 to one amended felony count of sexual assault. The other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Miller explained that an open plea leaves the sentencing open more to the judge's discretion, because of the circumstances, ages and time lapse involved in the case.
Simmons was a juvenile when the offense was said to have occurred. However, the victim did not come forward until last year. Since Simmons now is an adult, he was charged as an adult.
Miller said that the plea offer to Simmons took those circumstance into account, as well as Simmons' intellectual disabilities.
The victim, now 14, and her mother provided impact statements in court about how the incident has adversely affected her.
The girl said she now has no trust in men, "and keeping it a secret for most of my life has made it even worse.
"He knew what he was doing, when I didn't know it wasn't a normal thing," she said.
The girl's mother told the court that her daughter has been "very traumatized by this whole thing."
Because of the acquaintance of their families, "she treated him like a brother and looked up to him for so many years."
She said her daughter has been in ongoing therapy since then.
"She never deserved to have this happen to her," her mother said. "He stole her heart and broke her heart. He admitted in open court that he was doing these things to her."
In his defense of Simmons, Keith told the family, "I don't have enough words to express my sorrow and apology for Mr. Simmons. I'm so sorry for what you're going through."
He appealed to the court to consider a sentence for Simmons in the Lawrence County jail, instead of a state prison sentence.
"Had this come out when he was 14, he would have been charged as a juvenile and treatment would have been recommended. He argued that "311 days is enough," considering Simmons' other circumstances.
Hodge before handing down the sentence had heard a recommendation from assistant district attorney Jonathan Miller that Simmons receive a state prison sentence of 16 months to 4 years, followed by sexual offender treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.