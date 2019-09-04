Man sentenced in child rape case

A Mahoningtown man will serve 5 to 12 years prison after pleading guilty to rape of a child.
William Quigley, 45, of 220 E. Clayton St., was arrested Dec. 28, charged raping an 11-year-old girl and sexually molesting her when she was 9.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox sentenced Quigley yesterday to serve those years in a state correctional institution, followed by three years of probation. Quigley also will be a life registrant of Megan's Law and must undergo sex offender rehabilitation.
Prosecuting assistant district attorney Jonathan Miller said Quigley was assessed and it was determined that he is not considered to be sexually violent predator.
The victim was in the courtroom yesterday and offered a statement that Miller read to the court on her behalf.
The girl, upon first reporting the offense to the police, told officers that Quigley had first sexually assaulted her when she was 9 years old, and that once when someone knocked on a bedroom door, Quigley covered her mouth so she could not say anything.
She told investigators that he started raping her when she was 11 years old.
Police determined the incidents occurred between Sept. 1, 2010, and March 31, 2015.
The police during their investigation arranged for the teen to call Quigley on the phone, and he told her during the conversation that "you're the only one I ever touched," according to a criminal complaint.
Quigley in an interview with police on Dec. 18 admitted to the allegations, the report said.
Quigley was represented in court by attorney Dennis Elisco as his private counsel.
Charges against Quigley of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 13 years old, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and corruption of minors all were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.