A New Castle man has been sentenced to three years plus three months in federal prison for distributing crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.
Melvin Dorsey-Pace, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense in February in federal court. His prison term will be followed by six years of federal parole, according to a sentenced handed down Thursday by a U.S. District judge.
Dorsey-Pace was indicted for having distributed crack cocaine near the former St. Vitus School on April 6 last year while he was on federal supervised release. He had previously been convicted in 2016 in federal court for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and was released to supervised release in 2020.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted the case.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Mercer County Drug Task Force, the New Castle Police Department, the Sharon Police Department, the Hermitage Police Department, and the Farrell Police Department led the investigation resulting in Dorsey-Pace’s conviction.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
