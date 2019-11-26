The death of a 70-year-old Ellwood City area man found shot to death in a UPMC Jameson parking lot Sunday night has been ruled a suicide.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said the man was found in a more remote area of the lot by a visitor who was going into the hospital. The man had been shot in the head, and had been dead for about an hour.
Johnson pronounced him dead at 11:15 p.m. He said no autopsy would be performed.
The New Castle police department before determining the manner of death investigated the call and collected evidence, viewed surveillance videos and conducted interviews, according to a news release the department posted on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.