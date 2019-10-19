State police have charged a man who overdosed in his car while traveling with a child in September.
Patsy Domenick Carbone, 28, of 1023 Dewey Ave. was arraigned Friday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of recklessly endangering another person, parking improperly on a two-lane highway, driving an unregistered vehicle, having an unsigned registration card and not having a restraint system in the car.
District Judge Scott McGrath set an unsecured jail bond at $10,000.
Carbone was found unconscious in a silver Toyota Camry in the middle of the road in the 500 block of Eastbrook-Neshannock Falls Road in Hickory Township around 8 p.m. Sept. 15, according to the state police report. A child, who police said was younger than 4 years old, was in the back seat.
A woman who lived nearby told police she saw the car parked near her driveway for 5 to 10 minutes before she approached it. She found Carbone unconscious in the driver’s seat. Another man in the passenger seat told her he was waiting for a ride. She told police she then called 911.
Noga ambulance personnel arrived and performed CPR and administered naloxone to Carbone and brought him back to consciousness, according to the report. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a blood test, which indicated levels of THC and fentanyl in his system, police said.
The Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted the police and ambulance at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.