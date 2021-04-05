By The Meadville Tribune
JAMESTOWN — A boat carrying three adult men and one boy on the Pymatuning Reservoir capsized Sunday morning due to being over-weight, requiring the rescue of one of the men.
The call for the capsized boat came in at 9:07 a.m., with the boat flipping over near the Four Island Bay boat launch, according to the Crawford County 911 Center. Thomas Luckock, assistant chief for Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, said the boat was too small for the four people aboard it, causing it to flip.
The boy and two of the adults were able to reach shore, but one of them men had to be rescued by emergency responders. Pymatuning State Park rangers, Jamestown VFD and the Crawford County Scuba Team responded to the scene, according to Luckock.
Luckock said the man was rescued with no major injuries, and that the boat was recovered and pulled out of the water.
Names and other personal details for the four rescued people were unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.