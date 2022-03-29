A little Chihuahua named Pierre is a loving companion to James Grooms of North Cascade Street.
Pierre goes with Grooms on trips to his doctor appointments, and the people there all love him, Grooms said. "He's my little buddy. I spoil him rotten."
But when Pierre barked to go outside Friday night, Grooms almost lost his little pal to the jaws of a pit bull.
The loose dog, which Grooms said belongs to a neighbor, attacked little Pierre and severely injured the pooch's back and hind quarters when the chihuahua stepped off the front porch.
"My wife and I were lying in bed watching TV and Pierre, my little buddy, had to go outside," he said.
Grooms walked him outside on his leash, and he saw his neighbor turn on a porch light, then he looked over and saw her standing on the property line in his yard. She let go of her pit bull's collar and let it loose, he said, adding that the dog ran into his yard as far as his porch.
A surveillance camera at his house shows part of the attack.
"It came right into my yard and grabbed my dog and was swinging him around like a rag doll,"Grooms said. The pit bull let go of Pierre for a split second and Grooms scooped him up in his arms, but the pit bull then grabbed the smaller dog by his back legs. He said the pit bull nipped him in the process, too.
He said he hollered in to his wife to get his crossbow and call the police, but the neighbor hurried up and took her dog back indoors.
Grooms rushed Pierre to an animal hospital in Darlington, Beaver County, grateful the veterinarians there could see the dog and treat his wounds.
"He's hurt really bad," he said.
Grooms said he contacted the New Castle police about the incident, but has not heard anything since. The neighbor's dog has not been quarantined, nor was she cited, he said.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the owner of the dog is to be cited for failing to restrain her dog. She also could face additional charges if the animal's rabies vaccines and license are not up to date, he said. He said she was instructed to take that documentation to the police station Tuesday morning.
The woman also could be held liable for the Grooms' veterinary bill. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
