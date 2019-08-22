New Castle police are looking into a report of an armed robbery they received from a man walking on Highland Avenue on Aug. 2.
The man went to the city police station and said he was walking through a parking lot at the corner of Highland Avenue and Falls Street around 11:15 a.m. when a man approached him and asked for a cigarette. He said the man lifted his t-shirt and he saw a gun in the man’s waistband. He said the man uttered, “don’t do anything stupid and empty your pockets.”
The man said he gave the man $200 in cash and a $280 money order and the man walked away.
Police said the case remains under investigation.
