Homicide victim had moved here from Arkansas; male suspect named

Juan Carter Hernandez recently had been released from prison in North Carolina for having shot his 20-year-old wife to death in July of 2011.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old Hernandez pummeled Chyna Carrillo, also known as Chyna Cardena, 24, to death with a blunt object, then New Wilmington Borough police shot and killed him.

Hernandez, who was living in Campbell, Ohio, had deserted the Marine Corps just before his wife's death, according to an article published in 2014 in the Jacksonville Daily News in North Carolina. He was wanted at that time on a federal warrant for desertion.

The article indicates a grand jury indicted Hernandez in 2013 in the killing of his wife, and he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2014, when he was sentenced to eight to 10 years and fourth months in prison.

Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are investigating Carrillo's death and the shooting of Hernandez by the New Wilmington officer.

State police reported that the borough police were called to the house at 524 S. New Castle St. just around 11:08 a.m. Friday and they arrived to find Hernandez beating Carrillo with a blunt object. They ordered him to stop and he ignored them and continued beating her, they reported. The borough officer — whose name police have withheld pending their investigation — fired his duty weapon and killed Hernandez at the scene, police reported.

The borough has placed the officer on administrative leave as standard practice when an officer is involved in a shooting incident.

Carrillo was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, where she died from her injuries. She had moved to New Wilmington from Springdale, Arkansas, and was working as a certified nursing assistant at The Grove at New Wilmington. The Grove is located next to the house where Hernandez had attacked her.

The house is owned by Maybrook C Beechwood Property Co. LLC of Hewlett, New York, according to Lawrence County assessment records. The same company is the owner of The Grove at New Wilmington.

The Human Rights Campaign said Carillo's death is at least the seventh violent death of a transgender person this year while noting those deaths are often underreported or misreported.

