A former New Castle man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws.
Wesley Cox, also known as Michael Deshawn Carter, age 38, entered a guilty plea to two counts before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.
In connection with the plea, the court was advised that from 2017 through May 2019, Cox participated in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of cocaine base in the form commonly known as crack.
Judge Horan scheduled sentencing for 9:30 a.m. June 30. The law provides for a total sentence of 10 years to life in prison, a fine of $10.5 million or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the crimes and prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brendan T. Conway and Marnie Sheehan-Balchon are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
A federally administered Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Cox.
The task force is headed by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, and is comprised of members from the Internal Revenue Service — criminal Investigation; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Borough of Baldwin Police Department, McKees Rocks Police Department, Munhall Police Department, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and the state police.
The federal drug task force program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises. The New Castle Police Department also participated in the investigation.
