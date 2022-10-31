A New Castle man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Quantel Searcy, 49 and formerly of New Castle, is to be sentenced March 1.
Searcy was one of 17 people arrested by local, state and federal authorities in May 2019 as part of an alleged cocaine-distribution conspiracy focused on New Castle. The conspiracy involved cocaine imported from Mexico into California that California conspirators mailed to the New Castle area Searcy and others then distributed. The evidence would also have included a seizure of multiple kilograms of cocaine shipped from California to New Castle that law enforcement intercepted in Illinois.
Searcy had been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics, money laundering and postal laws. The Lawrence County District Attorney's office and local police worked with other local, federal and state agencies toward the arrests and indictments.
He was charged with distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine on various dates between February 2017 to April 2019.
His sentencing is scheduled sentencing for March 1, 2023. The law provides for a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Searcy and others, along with the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, the New Castle Police Department, and the Illinois State Police.
A federally administered Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) conducted the investigation leading to the cocaine ring charges. The task force was headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and is comprised of members drawn from the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Borough of Baldwin Police Department, McKees Rocks Police Department, Munhall Police Department, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police.
In this case, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, the New Castle Police Department and the Union Township Police Department provided significant assistance in the investigation.
TheOrganized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
