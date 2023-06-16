An Ellwood City man pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of attempted production and production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.
David Bates, 63, entered the plea Monday in federal district court in Pittsburgh.
According to U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan, Bates and another individual used, persuaded, enticed and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of the juvenile engaged in such conduct, between July 2020 and October 2020.
Bates' sentencing is scheduled for noon Oct. 3 in federal court. The law provides for a total sentence of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.
Pending sentencing, Bates remains detained.
The FBI conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Bates.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
