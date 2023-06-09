A Mercer County man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat.
Adam Bies, 47, of Mercer pleaded guilty to 14 counts before a U.S. district judge, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Bies threatened to murder, injure and assault agents of the FBI in the days following its search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida on Aug. 8, 2022, pursuant to a federal search warrant.
Sentencing of Bies is scheduled for Oct. 4. he faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Pending sentencing, the court ordered that the defendant be detained.
Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The FBI conducted the investigation that led to Bies' prosecution.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
