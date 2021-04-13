By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A case that was headed for trial this week in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas has instead resulted in a Sharon man's guilty plea.
Raymond Ellis Rice, 61, of Fisher Hill Street, was to stand trial, and jury selection was scheduled for Tuesday, in a case where Rice was accused of shooting holes in his friend's car following an argument during his friend's birthday party on June 24, 2019.
Rice pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to charges of terroristic threats and criminal mischief, in the courtroom of President Judge Dominick Motto. Those offenses carry a jail sentence of five to 23 1/2 months. His formal sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 25 in Motto's courtroom. Rice also will have credit for jail time served.
Other charges against him, including firearms violations, will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William Flannery. Rice was represented by county public defender's office attorneys.
The case was the second called to trial this week after nearly a year-long shutdown of the courts from the coronavirus pandemic. The first, scheduled for jury selection Monday, also resulted in a plea agreement before the jury selection started.
