A 27-year-old man was killed Monday morning when he was electrocuted while painting a power line tower in Mahoning Township.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said the man was from Mexico, and his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Mahoning Township police chief Bobby Sipe said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on property at 1699 Mohawk School Road.
The man was a laborer for Morris Painting, which had been contracted by Penn Power to paint the tower.
He was working at the top of the tower and came into contact with live wires, Sipe said. He then became entangled and was hanging unconscious from his harness about 75 feet in the air.
“It took rescuers a long time to get him down,” he said.
A Penn Power recovery and rescue team climbed the tower and harnessed the man and lowered him to the paramedics, but he was already deceased, Sipe said.
A coworker had tried to rescue him when it happened, but sparks were flying and it was too dangerous, Sipe said.
The Mahoning Township police was assisted by the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department and Noga Ambulance personnel, but the crews had to wait for Penn Power to shut down the electricity to the line, he said, adding, “It was just a really bad deal.”
The deceased man had been staying at a local motel with another worker, Sipe said.
Johnson, who pronounced the man dead at the scene, said late Monday that he was working on trying to find family members to contact to notify them of the accident.
