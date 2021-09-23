An East Side man is facing drug-related charges after police reportedly found suspected methamphetamine in his car.
New Castle police pulled over a cream-colored Jeep driven by Gregory Martello, 43, of Cunningham Avenue, for a rear light violation on June 6 at Spruce and Countyline streets. Two police canines indicated the presence of drugs on the driver's side door of the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
The charges against Martello were filed Tuesday this week after a three-month investigation.
As a result of the stop, the police impounded the vehicle he was driving, which was registered to an owner in Hillsville. They obtained a search warrant and upon searching the Jeep, they reportedly found two unlabeled bottles containing suspected narcotics, a bag containing 5.5 grams of suspected marijuana, containers holding a total of about 55 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Martello is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without rear lights.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent unless proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
