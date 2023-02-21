A motorcyclist reportedly lost his leg in a crash that occurred on Route 422 near Moraine State Park in Butler County.
State police reported that a Harley-Davidson ridden by Jason Porter, 43, of Portersville, collided with a guard rail just south of the North Country Scenic Trail, around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Police said Porter's leg was amputated by the crash, and he was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He reportedly was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred.
