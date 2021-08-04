A Maryland man died just after 8 p.m. Monday in a crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Shenango Township, Mercer County.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said officials have not positively identified the man yet because he sustained significant trauma and burns, but believe him to be Gheorgh Ghenciu, 61, Sykesville, Md.
Deputy Coroner Mike Renner pronounced the man dead at 8:15 p.m. The cause and manner of death are still pending investigation and toxicology test results.
State police said the crash happened as a tractor-trailer driven by Cody R. Griffin, 26, Niles, Ohio, was traveling west on I-80 near the overpass at Sieg Hill Road (state Route 718), a little more than a mile east of the Ohio state line.
Griffin slowed due to a backlog of traffic heading into a construction zone in Ohio.
A following van, driven by Ghenciu, failed to slow down and hit the rear of the tractor-trailer causing significant damage to the driver’s compartment, police said. The van then caught fire and was engulfed in flames upon the fire departments’ arrival on scene.
West Middlesex, Shenango Township (Mercer County), Hubbard and Lawrence County firefighters assisted at the scene.
