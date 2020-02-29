A Crawford County man was killed Friday morning at a New Wilmington business when a trailer fell on him while he apparently was underneath it.
The Lawrence County coroner’s office reported that the accident occurred on the property of Wilson Excavating at 405 E. Neshannock Ave. The victim, whose body was discovered around 7:30 a.m., was identified as 24-year-old Wade E. Peterson of Cochranton.
Deputy Coroner Samuel Teolis said there were no witnesses to the accident, but Peterson appeared to have been hitching a work truck to a trailer that had a front-end loader on it, and he was trying to loosen something when the tongue slid off the truck ball and the trailer fell on him. He said Peterson was an employee of the company.
He was found underneath the tongue of the trailer, Teolis said.
The deputy coroner said an autopsy was being performed Friday afternoon to determine what his fatal injuries were.
