Man killed by train

A man was killed by a train late Tuesday evening in Little Beaver Township.
Scanner reports indicated a man was struck by a train around 9 p.m. A Lawrence County coroner arrived around 11 p.m. on Scott Wallace Road where a New Castle state police trooper was first to the scene. Members of the Enon Valley Community Volunteer Fire Department and officials from Norfolk Southern also responded.
