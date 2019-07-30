A Union Township man is in police custody after officers allegedly found a loaded gun on him and quantities of drugs and a second gun inside his car.
New Castle police reported that they pulled over a gray GMC Sierra driven by Matt Baranski, 31, of 118 Oakwood Ave., around 12:30 p.m. Friday for an alleged expired registration plate. As Baranski reached into his center console for his information, an officer noticed two gun magazines with bullets in them, according to a criminal complaint. Baranski surrendered his gun that was in his pocket, the report states.
An officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle, police reported. The officers had the car impounded and upon searching it, they reported finding a drawstring bag containing 21 grams of suspected cocaine, and a total of about 87 grams suspected marijuana. They also said they found 27 various amphetamine pills and two scales. A bag found under the bench seat of the car contained a pill bottle, according to a police reported, and another bottle and a Glock 19 handgun loaded with 15 9 mm bullets also was found under the seat.
The bottles allegedly contained two suspected oxycodone pills, and 0.4 grams of suspected heroin, the report states.
Baranski is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license is suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bond.
