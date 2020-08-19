A South Side man has been arrested after police say he pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a woman's face during an argument.
They have charged 24-year-old Shaquone Tramaine Lockett of Pennsylvania Avenue in connection with the incident that was reported around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lockett's home, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told the police that a child was sleeping near them in a second-floor room, and that Lockett during an argument with her held the gun within a foot of her face and threatened her.
She said she stood up and carried the child downstairs. She said she saw the police in front of her house, the court papers say.
Police reported that Lockett is a felon who was previously convicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and that he is prohibited from having a firearm.
He faces one count of criminal attempt at aggravated assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, prohibited possession of a gun, terroristic threats, making repairs to an offense weapon, simple assault and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bond.
