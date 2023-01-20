A driver who led police on a foot chase Thursday after a traffic stop is hospitalized with a knee injury, and a passenger who fled from the car is now in the county jail facing drug charges.
New Castle police and county narcotics agents reported Michael Quear, no age or address given, was driving the car when they stopped it around 3:30 p.m. on Croton Avenue near North Street, reportedly in relation to an ongoing drug raid on the city's North Hill.
Quear, who has a suspended license, got out of the car and ran over an embankment toward the Neshannock Creek, according to a criminal complaint. He fell and was hurt, but police said he did not enter the stream. He was treated by New Castle fire and emergency medical personnel and was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly was admitted with a knee injury.
Police wrote in a criminal complaint they found $500 in his pocket.
The car's passenger, David Eugene Quear, 51, of the 1600 block of East Washington Street, reportedly got out, ran and threw a .38-caliber handgun into a field while police were chasing him, the complaint said.
The officers caught him at the other end of the field and arrested him, and found him to be in possession of a Nike bag that contained 8.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 3.9 grams of suspected heroin, about 26 grams of marijuana, 7 suspected fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone, and a digital scale, according to the report.
Around the same time, narcotics officers were serving a sealed search warrant at a house in the 200 block of East Laurel Avenue, which the report states was related to the traffic stop.
The agents arrived at that house to find no one at home and forced their way inside. During the search, they confiscated $3,180 in cash, ammunition and a DVR surveillance box.
David Quear is charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
No new charges have been filed against Michael Quear.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
