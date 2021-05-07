An East Side man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of receiving child pornography pictures over the internet.
The state Office of the Attorney General has filed 22 felony counts of sexual abuse of children for possession of child pornography against David Walter Mengel, 39, of 824 Franklin Ave. His arrest followed an investigation launched after state investigators received information April 13 that originated from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Mengel also is charged with one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.
The investigation was conducted by the attorney general's child predator section. The images discovered in the files involved children between the ages of 5 and 8, according to a criminal complaint.
As a result of their cyber investigation, agents from the state agency physically executed a search warrant at Mengel's address and confiscated one electronic storage drive. A forensic examiner determined that it contained numerous apparent child pornography media files, the complaint states.
Mengel was arrested by authorities on Wednesday and arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $100,000.
