State agents have arrested a lower North Hill man for reportedly downloading more than 100 images of child pornography on his cellular phone.
The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General has filed charges against Thomas A. Dunlap, 52, of the 300 block of Shaw Street, in connection with multiple offenses dating back to July of 2021, according to a criminal complaint.
The state agency receive a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 7 last year, regarding 108 images of child pornography that had been uploaded by a cell phone user, who through an investigation was identified as Dunlap. Some of the images showed children between ages 1 and 10 being sexually abused or exploited.
Upon further investigation, the agents determined that a total of 7,937 images and videos that were stored in the cloud showed at least 899 of them were of child pornography, the court document states.
Dunlap is charged with 50 felony counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
