A West Side man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that was reported to have occurred May 15 at a house on Smithfield Street in the city.
New Castle police have arrested Tyree Parker, 40, of 815 Carson St., after being alerted by the hospital about a man having a stab wound to his abdomen, according to a criminal complaint. The man told police that Parker had shown up at his house around 9 p.m. and attacked him with a knife. Police reported that the man received 30 stitches in the wound.
Following a police investigation, Parker was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
