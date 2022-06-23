A man arrested Monday in a June 13 shooting on Mabel Street is also facing separate drug-related charges.
New Castle police charged Stephen Marquise Brown, 25, of the 600 block of Taylor Street, for reportedly having five grams of suspected crack cocaine, about eight grams of suspected fentanyl and a bag containing white pills weighing 3.9 grams. He also had various items of drug paraphernalia in his possession, police reported.
An officer who knew Brown was wanted on a warrant in connection with the shooting spotted him walking on Whippo Street on the city's East Side around 5:20 p.m. Monday. The officer got out of his vehicle and arrested him, according to a criminal complaint.
He reported Brown also had a marijuana roach, a black digital scale and a plastic straw, both with suspected drug residue on them, and $80 in cash, all of which were confiscated.
Brown is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the arrest.
He was arraigned on those charges by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his bond at $25,000. He is in the Lawrence County jail on the shooting-related charges on an additional $500,000 bond.
Brown additionally was charged Monday with criminal attempt at homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, accused of shooting a man in the groin in an apartment in the 700 block of Mabel Street.
The shooting reportedly occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the living room of the apartment. The injured man was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, where, according to the report, he was admitted and was intubated for three days.
The police reported that the injured man did not know Brown’s last name and picked him out of a photo array. During the investigation, officers found a spent .38-caliber shell near where the shooting occurred.
They noted Brown has a prior felony conviction and is not allowed to possess a gun.
Police additionally took 41-year-old Michael Roberts of the 100 block of West Leasure Avenue into custody after the shooting, when police reportedly caught him with a stolen gun and suspected narcotics in a car outside of the house where the shooting occurred. Roberts was not charged as a suspect in the shooting.
A criminal complaint filed against him said when police arrived at the Mabel Street house, no one else was in the apartment except the shooting victim, whom they found lying on the living room floor.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the investigation led police to the car in which Roberts was a passenger where they found him to have a gun and drugs.
They established a perimeter around the house after finding drug paraphernalia inside, the report said.
A white car had pulled in front of the house, and Roberts was the front seat passenger. Officers found him with a plastic bag containing numerous other smaller bags with a powdery substance. They also found him with two suboxone strips and a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that had been reported stolen from someone in Austintown, Ohio, the report said. The bags reportedly confiscated from Roberts included 3.8 grams of suspected heroin, 9.3 grams of suspected fentanyl, and two grams of suspected Xanax pills, the report said.
Roberts is facing gun and drug-related charges and remains in the jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
