An Ellwood City teen is in the Lawrence County jail, charged as an adult in a reported robbery with a knife in Wampum.
State police arrested Daniel Joseph Dourlain, 15, of 309 Martin Ave., after two men reported that he robbed them at knifepoint and took $150 from them, according to a criminal complaint.
The two reported victims said they were driving on Beaver Street when they saw a man waving them down. They stopped and the driver got out of the truck and asked if the man, later identified as Dourlain, needed help. He said Dourlain took out a knife from a pocket and asked for money and he gave him the cash. The two men then chased Dourlain into a nearby convenience store and called the police, the report said.
Troopers arrested Dourlain at gunpoint inside the store, and the two reported victims both identified him as the man who robbed them. The police found a kitchen steak knife on the ground in front of the store, the report said.
Police said they found a $100 counterfeit bill in Dourlain's pocket.
He is charged with robbery and theft and was arraigned by District Judge Richard A. Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
