A South Side man is in police custody, accused of holding a gun to a woman's head during an argument.
New Castle officers arrested Maurice Frank Collier, 29, who has addresses at Fulton Street and on West Washington Street. The incident was reported to have occurred around 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Pearson Street.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Collier entered her home and kicked in her bedroom door and argued with her about leaving his phone there. He then pulled out a gun from his waitsband and held it to her head, twice. A witness who was at the house at the time told police she saw Collier hit the woman in the head with the gun twice. She said Collier then left in a black Mercedes Benz.
Police reported that Collier has a prior felony conviction and is not allowed to carry a firearm. He also has an active protection from abuse order filed against him by a different individual.
He was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault under the Domestic Violence Act, and one count each of persons not to possess a gun, carrying a gun without a license and simple assault.
He was arraigned Monday evening, and District Judge Scott McGrath committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
