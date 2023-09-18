An Ellwood City man was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman and breaking her nose.
Ellwood City police charged Christopher C. Hughes, 37, of Fifth Street, in connection with the domestic disturbance that reportedly occurred around 3:15 a.m. in his apartment.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the apartment to find the woman with bleeding, facial injuries. They reported blood was splattered on the floors and on a blanket and pillow. Hughes reportedly fought with the police as they tried to arrest him.
The woman told officers Hughes punched her six or seven times as he professed he loves her. She told police she had been to the hospital on previous occasions when Hughes had broken her ribs in four places and damaged her spleen, and that he had broken her nose in the past.
Hughes is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
