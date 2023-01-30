A West Side man accused of beating up a woman reportedly told friends he wanted to kill her and pay them to help him hide her body.
New Castle police arrested Brandon James Stafford, 32, of Altman Road, in connection with an assault that landed the woman in the hospital.
According to a criminal complaint, officers were summoned to the hospital around 11 a.m. Wednesday, where the woman reported to them that Stafford had brutally assaulted her and held her at her apartment on Booker Drive during the night of Jan. 24 into Wednesday morning, and she jumped out of a second story window to escape him around 10 a.m. Wednesday and a neighbor took her to the hospital.
She said Stafford was angry with her and assaulted her in the presence of three other people. She said the four were not letting her leave her apartment, the report said.
She told police when Stafford threatened to his friends he would kill her and dismember her body, one of them asked, "What's your price?"
She said Stafford had beaten her with a pipe, choked her with a phone cord and tried to smother her with a pillow, and he broke her ankle by striking it with a hammer, according to the complaint. She said he also threw a knife at her forehead and bit her hands and back and punched, kicked and slapped her in her face, rib cage and torso. She told police Stafford also put his hand inside her mouth and tried to rip her jaw from her face. She said the abuse continued through the next morning, according to the court document.
The police reported they found a pipe in the grass, and obtained a search warrant for the woman's apartment and confiscated five phone cords from the bedroom floor and a hammer from a bedroom.
Around 5:20 p.m. that day, the police received a call from another woman who said Stafford was at her apartment with a gun. Stafford reportedly left before the officers arrived, the report said.
The police learned that the woman signed herself out of the hospital against medical advice, the report said, and a man picked her up from the hospital and she said she did not know that Stafford was in the vehicle. She said he made her call the police and tell them she doesn't remember being assaulted and she had hit her head, according to the paperwork.
Officers around 6 p.m. were conducting surveillance in Harbor Heights when they saw the van Stafford reportedly was driving. They followed it to a grocery store where they arrested him. A store employee told them Stafford had thrown something into the garbage can before he walked inside. The police found a .22-caliber gun in the garbage and obtained a surveillance video showing Stafford placing it there, the complaint states.
Stafford is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or with attempt to cause injury, four counts of strangulation, two counts each of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and simple assault, three counts of terroristic threats and one count each of carrying a gun without a license and tampering with physical evidence.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson and committed to the Lawrence County jail on a $75,000 bond.
Police noted Stafford was wanted on an active bench warrant and a probation warrant. He also has a prior assault charge pending that was filed against him in September, and harassment charges filed against him last January and in December 2020.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
