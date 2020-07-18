An Oak Leaf Gardens man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of attacking a man with a baseball bat and a hatchet during an argument.
New Castle police arrested Carl Claypoole, 23, of 1138 Parkwood Ct., Suite 1D, in connection with the assault that was reported to have occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday.
A crowd had gathered at the apartment complex.
A man told police he had been in an argument with Claypoole that escalated into a physical fight, and Claypoole got a baseball bat and struck him with it several times.
The man told police that Claypoole then went back to his apartment and returned with a black hatchet. As Claypoole walked toward him, a woman drove up and he got into the car and left the scene.
The apartment security officer identified Claypoole, and police arrested him.
He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.