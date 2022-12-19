A man is in the Lawrence County jail after he reportedly assaulted a man and threatened to burn down his house.
The next day when New Castle police surrounded a house on Mill Street to arrest 26-year-old Jonathan Phillip, he reportedly threatened to kill them and spit on one of the officers.
A criminal complaint filed against Phillip in court details how he was reported to have entered a house in the 600 block of Superior Street around 4:20 p.m. Saturday and attacked a man after demanding the return of his digital scale.
A witness in the house told police Phillip wore a black mask and tried to break into the house, and he was armed with knives and a 2x4-inch board. She reported he poured a liquid on the side of the house and was cutting wires, the report said.
The police arrived to find the owner of the house bleeding from cuts on his head and his forearm and learned Phillip had left the premises, according to the complaint.
Witnesses in the house told officers Phillip assaulted the homeowner and took him to the floor. One witness who had just arrived there said she couldn’t get into the house through the front door because Phillips kept pushing it shut. She said she finally entered to see him on top of the homeowner on the floor, punching him in the mouth.
During the struggle, the homeowner told Phillip to leave and physically pushed him out of the front door, the report said. Phillip then grabbed a leaf blower from the porch and tried to hit the homeowner with it. The homeowner said he tried to fight back and both men ended up in a nearby alley. Phillip then went after the homeowner with the 2x4 and hit him in the head with it, the report said.
The homeowner went back inside, and Phillip tried to get back in but was unable to get in, the complaint states. He punched out the front picture window and two side windows of the house and put his head through the broken side living room window, yelling that he was going to burn down the house, the witnesses told police. He reportedly poured the unidentified liquid on the building telling them they had 20 seconds to give him his scale or they were going to burn up, the complaint states.
Phillip is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment in connection with the incident.
The police arrested him Sunday at a house in the 700 block of South Mill Street, where another woman reported an assault around 1:15 p.m. A caller reported that a man and woman had run into the street yelling for help, saying a man named John had assaulted them.
The man had a bloody face, police were told, and the two reportedly were going to get a ride to a hospital, according to a second criminal complaint.
The police went to the house and surrounded it for about 25 minutes, announcing on loudspeakers for the occupants to exit with hands up. As the officers approached the front door, they saw bloody handprints smeared on the door. After knocking multiple times with no answer, the officers forced their way through the front door and one man exited. The officers then found Phillip hiding under a pile of blankets next to a bed, the report said.
As they arrested him on charges from the previous day, he threatened to shoot the police and he spit on one officer’s leg and face above the left eye. He also threatened to kill another officer, the report said.
He was taken to the Lawrence County jail, and en route, he threatened one officer saying, “I’ll get my Glock and shoot you when I see you off duty.” He also threatened that “you’re a dead man. I’ll snap your neck with Krav Maga,” the complaint states. Krav Maga is an Israeli martial art.
Phillip is separately charged with one count of aggravated assault and four counts of terroristic threats in connection with his arrest.
He was arraigned on both sets of charges by District Judge Rick Russo, who set his total jail bonds at $110,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
