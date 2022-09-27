A Mahoningtown man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her around town and assaulting her during a domestic quarrel early Monday then injuring a police officer during his arrest.
New Castle police reported that Devin Michael Bongivengo, 27, of Blanchard Avenue, tried to escape from the police during his arrest, kicking and shoving an officer, which resulted in him suffering a cut on his forehead.
Police were called initially to a domestic incident a Montgomery Avenue. A woman who lives at that residence reported the argument began around 11 p.m. Sunday, when Bongivengo threatened her with a knife and told her he was going to slit her throat, according to a criminal complaint.
The argument stopped until around 3 a.m. when Bongivengo wanted a pack of cigarettes, and he made the woman give him her keys to her car and he forced her to go with him, she reported. When they arrived at a store, he struck her in the mouth, causing her lip to swell and bleed, she told police. He continued driving around at high speed, making the woman stay inside the vehicle and threatening her with a brick, the report said.
She told the officers she eventually was able to flee from the car and run to a house on South Ashland Avenue, from where she called the police, the complaint states.
She told police Bongivengo also had threatened to kill her 2-year-old son, who was left home alone at her house on Montgomery Avenue when Bongivengo reportedly forced her to go with him, the report said.
The officers located Bongivengo at the Montgomery Avenue house, where he reportedly was hiding in an upstairs bathroom. An officer forced his way into the room and handcuffed him and placed him in a patrol car.
The police, in responding to another incident, moved Bongivengo from one patrol car to another, and he refused to put his legs inside the car, the report said. He stood up and pushed himself into one of the officers, trying to escape, and they tackled him to the ground. He stood up and fought police again when they tried to put him into the vehicle, and he tried to punch and kick the officer. The officer stunned him twice in the thigh and they were able to get him into the car and shut the doors, the report said.
Bongivengo is charged with kidnapping to inflict injury or terror, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.