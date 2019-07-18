A Beaver County man was jailed Sunday after he allegedly grabbed a police officer’s crotch during his arrest for an alleged domestic assault.
State police arrested Travis Ford Bates, 28, of Fombell, Sunday on Wurtemburg Road in Wayne Township.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the police, officers were called there for a reported argument, and found that Bates was detained by Ellwood City police. A family member of Bates reported to the police that he grabbed her near her neck and was scratching and hitting her. She was driving and said she pulled the car to the side of the road.
When the Ellwood City officers arrived there, Bates tried to attack the woman again, threatening to kill her, the police reported. An officer who tried to handcuff him reported that Bates grabbed and squeezed him in the crotch of his pants while he and another officer were trying to take him to the ground.
Bates allegedly told state troopers who responded that he tried to go after the Ellwood City officer and that he purposely grabbed him to try to cause him pain.
Bates is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
