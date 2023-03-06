A New Castle man is in the Allegheny County jail after he reportedly stole a car from an East Side resident's garage Sunday morning, drove it toward Pittsburgh and wrecked it in Neville Township during a police pursuit.
State police in Allegheny County arrested Tyler Alexander Mutschler, 30, of North Beaver Street, following a high speed chase in which he crashed and totaled the stolen vehicle.
New Castle police reported Mutschler is accused of breaking into a garage at a home on Denver Avenue and driving off with the gray Ford Flex.
The 81-year-old car owner reported the incident to city police just after it occurred around 8:30 a.m., and a neighbor reported having seen a suspicious man walking past her house around 8 a.m.
The city police also were called around that time to a vehicle break-in, in the 1500 block of Jackson Avenue, and police obtained video footage of a man matching the description of the male that the witness had seen earlier, stealing quarters out of a car. The man also had walked to another resident's porch and asked for a ride, the police reported.
The state police in Pittsburgh reported to New Castle police later in the morning that Mutschler had led them on a high-speed chase in Allegheny County in the stolen vehicle that ended with a crash and Mutschler's arrest. The registration on the vehicle did not match the vehicle description, they reported. The wrecked vehicle was towed and the owner was notified.
State police in Allegheny County have charged Mutschler with reckless driving, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering other persons, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, unauthorized transfer of registration, not carrying a driver's license, driving while license is suspended, a traffic control violation, improper passing on the right, duty of driver with approaching emergency vehicle, turning movements and required signals, driving at unsafe speed, exceeding speed limits of 55 and 65 mph, and careless driving.
He was arraigned in district court in Allegheny County and confined to the Allegheny County jail on a a $5,000 bond.
New Castle police reported that more charges are pending locally against Mutschler in connection with the reported break-ins and car theft.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
